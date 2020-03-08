ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) Trading Down 25%

ProGreen Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGUS) shares were down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 277,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,402,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGUS)

ProGreen US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

