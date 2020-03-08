Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Given a C$45.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$45.00 target price on Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from C$19.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical has a 1 year low of C$0.61 and a 1 year high of C$1.00.

In other news, Director Arun Menawat Dr. acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.38 per share, with a total value of C$50,747.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,605,956.46.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.