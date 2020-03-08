Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CEO Sells $952,050.00 in Stock

Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $952,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Martin Babler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Martin Babler sold 25,000 shares of Principia Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,324,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB opened at $61.64 on Friday. Principia Biopharma Inc has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $75.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -72.52 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRNB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 1,693.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 86.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Principia Biopharma in the third quarter worth $7,898,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Principia Biopharma by 223.6% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 790,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,310,000 after purchasing an additional 545,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Principia Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.40.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

