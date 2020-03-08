Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council reduced its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,570 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFG stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.37 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $41.21 and a 1-year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

Principal Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

