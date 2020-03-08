Piper Sandler Comments on Livongo Health’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Livongo Health in a report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Livongo Health’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 32.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVGO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livongo Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of LVGO opened at $27.84 on Friday. Livongo Health has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $45.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a PE ratio of -27.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVGO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,689,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $394,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

