Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Stock Price Up 5%

Pharmacyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCB)’s share price rose 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.05 and last traded at $0.05, approximately 947,167 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,357,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04.

About Pharmacyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies for cancer and diabetes in the United States. Its cellular therapies are developed based on Cell-in-a-Box, a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology used as a platform to treat various types of cancer, including advanced and inoperable pancreatic cancer, as well as diabetes.

