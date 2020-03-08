PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Stock Price Down 3.6%

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.30 and last traded at $13.30, approximately 495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

The stock has a market cap of $42.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

