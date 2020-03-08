PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. PC Tel had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 6.56%.

PC Tel stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. PC Tel has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. PC Tel’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PC Tel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of PC Tel from $10.25 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of PC Tel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PC Tel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PC Tel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

