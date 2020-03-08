ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $31.08.

About ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.