Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. Orchid Island Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $393.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.22%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 17.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $3,218,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 18.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.