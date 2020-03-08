Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Societe Generale currently has $61.00 price target on the enterprise software provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura restated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.82.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

