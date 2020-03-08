Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Trading 10.9% Higher on Strong Earnings

Shares of Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) traded up 10.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.26, 447,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 420% from the average session volume of 86,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.76.

The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OOMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,582 shares of company stock valued at $181,476 over the last quarter. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Ooma in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ooma by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ooma by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $298.55 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Ooma Company Profile (NYSE:OOMA)

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

