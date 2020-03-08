Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $40-40.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.43 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.17 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Ooma from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, November 22nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ooma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA stock opened at $15.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. Ooma has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.55 million, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 45.94% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ooma news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 5,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $83,111.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,006 shares in the company, valued at $419,483.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Narula sold 5,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $64,889.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,220.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,582 shares of company stock worth $181,476 in the last ninety days. 10.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

See Also: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.