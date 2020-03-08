Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives $23.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Nuance Communications has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares in the company, valued at $6,482,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $220,536.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,861 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,368.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $1,093,096 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Nuance Communications by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,397,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,067,000 after acquiring an additional 581,960 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,150,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,670,000 after acquiring an additional 363,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuance Communications by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,686,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,556,000 after acquiring an additional 278,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Nuance Communications by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,322,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,232,000 after acquiring an additional 778,486 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

