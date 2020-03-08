Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $15,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 11.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.72. 5,624,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,647,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.97 and a twelve month high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $3.0425 per share. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

