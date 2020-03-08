Nomura Upgrades Home Depot (NYSE:HD) to “Buy”

Nomura upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Nomura currently has $251.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $240.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America reissued a hold rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.35.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot stock opened at $228.51 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $179.52 and a fifty-two week high of $247.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.05. The company has a market capitalization of $256.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.07%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Home Depot by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 202,813 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.