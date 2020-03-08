NIPPON SHEET GL/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) Trading Down 30.7%

NIPPON SHEET GL/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSGY) fell 30.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.

About NIPPON SHEET GL/ADR (OTCMKTS:NPSGY)

Nippon Sheet Glass Company, Limited manufactures and sells glass and glazing products worldwide. The company operates through Architectural, Automotive, Technical Glass, and Other segments. It offers architectural products, including solar control, thermal insulation, fire Protection, noise control, safety/security, self-cleaning, decoration, and solar energy glasses; glass systems; and low-iron float, very thin float, curved glass, and switchable glasses under the Pilkington brand.

