NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), approximately 395,512 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $677.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.
NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)
NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.
