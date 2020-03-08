NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

NextEnergy Solar Fund Ltd (LON:NESF)’s share price was down 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 114.50 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 116 ($1.53), approximately 395,512 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 274,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 117 ($1.54).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get NextEnergy Solar Fund alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $677.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 1.72 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.60%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Company Profile (LON:NESF)

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s principal activities and investment objectives are to provide investors with a sustainable and attractive dividend that increases in line with retail price index over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of solar photovoltaic (PV) assets that are located in the United Kingdom.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEnergy Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.