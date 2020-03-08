News Corp (NWSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect News to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $11.02 on Friday. News has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.71.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. News had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

