News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) to Issue $0.10 Semi-Annual Dividend

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NWS stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 1.36. News has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWS shares. ValuEngine raised News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered News from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

