News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (NWSLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.

ASX NWSLV opened at A$16.61 ($11.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24. News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 has a one year low of A$15.80 ($11.21) and a one year high of A$21.89 ($15.52). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$20.08.

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

