News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (NWSLV) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 (ASX:NWSLV) declared a interim dividend on Monday, February 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a boost from News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
ASX NWSLV opened at A$16.61 ($11.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.24. News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 has a one year low of A$15.80 ($11.21) and a one year high of A$21.89 ($15.52). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$20.08.
News Corp Class A Non-Voting Common Stock-Cdi 1:1 Company Profile
