Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Imperial Capital raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the Internet television network will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.78.

NFLX stock opened at $368.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.34, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a twelve month low of $252.28 and a twelve month high of $393.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.46 and a 200-day moving average of $314.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

