NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $358.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NetEase, Inc. is an Internet technology company engaged in the development of applications, services and other technologies for the Internet in China. It provides online gaming services that include in-house developed massively multi-player online role-playing games and licensed titles. NetEase also provides online advertising, community services, entertainment content, free e-mail services and micro-blogging services. The Company also offers wireless value-added services such as news and information content, matchmaking services, music and photos from the web that are sent over SMS, MMS, WAP, IVR and Color Ring-back Tone technologies. NetEase, Inc., formerly known as NetEase.com, Inc., is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut NetEase from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $336.21 on Thursday. NetEase has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $361.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 112.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in NetEase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

