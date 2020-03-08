NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Insider Sells $3,027,149.98 in Stock

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $3,027,149.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $29.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 415.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.24. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 503.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NEO. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

