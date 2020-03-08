Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 17.50 Per Share

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) announced a dividend on Friday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.50 ($0.23) per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of MYI stock opened at GBX 1,046 ($13.76) on Friday. Murray International Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 11.36 ($0.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,299.50 ($17.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,187.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,196.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99.

In other news, insider David Hardie bought 53 shares of Murray International Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,224 ($16.10) per share, with a total value of £648.72 ($853.35).

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

