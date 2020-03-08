Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 879,327 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,694,000 after purchasing an additional 654,492 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,450,000 after acquiring an additional 516,458 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 203.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 630,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,631,000 after acquiring an additional 422,625 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,924,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 551,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,934,000 after acquiring an additional 308,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSI traded down $4.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,398. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.27. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $135.97 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

