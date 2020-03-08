Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Morgan Stanley from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut Morgan Stanley from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.77.

Shares of MS stock opened at $41.84 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The stock has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,396.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sicart Associates LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 23,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

