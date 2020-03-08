Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 188.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Moneygram International were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Moneygram International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Moneygram International in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. 32.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moneygram International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.97. 1,304,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,250,552. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $128.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.34. Moneygram International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70.

Moneygram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $323.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.22 million. Moneygram International had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. On average, analysts expect that Moneygram International Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGI shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Moneygram International from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moneygram International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.23 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moneygram International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Moneygram International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.08.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $70,214.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moneygram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Moneygram International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneygram International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.