Midwich Group (LON:MIDW) Stock Price Down 6%

Midwich Group PLC (LON:MIDW)’s share price dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 471.56 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.55), approximately 1,045,937 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 3,562% from the average daily volume of 28,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 530 ($6.97).

MIDW has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Midwich Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $437.83 million and a P/E ratio of 27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 548.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 539.17.

In related news, insider Andrew C. Herbert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,731.65).

About Midwich Group (LON:MIDW)

Midwich Group Plc distributes audio visual (AV) and document solutions to the trade markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Australasia, Germany, Iberia, and Benelux. The company's products support various AV categories, such as large format displays, projectors, audio and digital signage products, technical and professional video products, and printers, as well as scanners and consumables.

