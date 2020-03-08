Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Holdings Reduced by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council cut its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

NYSE:MTH traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. 789,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,366. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. Meritage Homes Corp has a 12 month low of $40.99 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.93.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,761,305. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $925,953.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,988.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.