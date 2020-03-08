Meredith (NYSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 5.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) rose 5.8% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.08, approximately 2,198,409 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,631,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

Specifically, insider Patrick Mccreery bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,690.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.90 per share, with a total value of $289,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,997.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $986,445. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Meredith alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDP. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $810.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meredith by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Meredith (NYSE:MDP)

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.