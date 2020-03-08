Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CEO Purchases $218,200.00 in Stock

Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,273.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $23.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $60.95. The company has a market capitalization of $989.30 million, a P/E ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Meredith alerts:

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.40. Meredith had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $810.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Meredith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 599,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,460 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Meredith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meredith by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 78,246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDP. ValuEngine raised Meredith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens dropped their price target on Meredith from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.