Memex (CVE:OEE) Shares Up 20%

Memex Inc (CVE:OEE)’s share price shot up 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 10,000 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 169,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 624.11.

Memex Company Profile (CVE:OEE)

Memex Inc develops, commercializes, and manufactures a suite of products for the discrete manufacturing and aerospace sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company primarily offers MERLIN, a software-driven industrial Internet of Things communications platform that provides manufacturing analytics in real time comprising overall equipment effectiveness.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Memex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Memex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.