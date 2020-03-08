Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect Matinas BioPharma to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTNB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a report on Friday. Aegis began coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a report on Sunday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. The company enables the delivery of life-changing medicines using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. Its LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecules, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

