Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 61.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 6,790,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,610,964. Marriott International Inc has a 52-week low of $103.89 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.24.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $347,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,200.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,130 shares of company stock valued at $12,979,632. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

