Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW) Trading 14.3% Higher

Maple Leaf Green World (CVE:MGW)’s share price traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, 311,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,707,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Maple Leaf Green World Company Profile (CVE:MGW)

Maple Leaf Green World Inc (Maple Leaf) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain an Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States.

