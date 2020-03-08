Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:M traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,784,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851,830. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. Macy’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

