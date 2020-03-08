Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Holdings Cut by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,380 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:M traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 23,784,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,851,830. Macy’s Inc has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.12%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 51.89%.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on M shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.59.
Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.
