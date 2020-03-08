Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Stake Increased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 212.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Luther Burbank were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at $371,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 77.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. 62,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Luther Burbank Corp has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $560.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.93.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 26.44%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

