Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.46 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Luna Innovations updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

LUNA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

LUNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Luna Innovations from $6.80 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

