London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Shares Down 4%

London Stock Exchange Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)’s share price traded down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $98.75 and last traded at $98.75, 416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDNXF)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

