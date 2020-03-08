Laurentian Boosts True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Price Target to C$8.25

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) had its target price boosted by Laurentian from C$7.50 to C$8.25 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TNT.UN. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:TNT.UN opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. True North Commercial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.40 and a twelve month high of C$8.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.52%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

