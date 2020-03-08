KVH Industries’ (KVHI) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) in a research report report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KVH Industries from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. KVH Industries has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.54.

In other KVH Industries news, EVP Mark Woodhead sold 5,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total value of $62,814.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,766.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,806 shares of company stock worth $110,129. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KVHI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,886 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 32,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.