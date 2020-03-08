Kroger (NYSE:KR) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

NYSE KR opened at $32.04 on Friday. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $33.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

