Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $3.15 on Friday, hitting $146.46. 3,375,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1-year low of $114.62 and a 1-year high of $149.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.76 and its 200 day moving average is $138.10.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.64.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total transaction of $533,251.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,115.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

