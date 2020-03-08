KeyCorp Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WideOpenWest in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WOW. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of WideOpenWest from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

NYSE WOW opened at $5.19 on Friday. WideOpenWest has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.42.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 441,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,089 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in WideOpenWest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 385,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 81.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

