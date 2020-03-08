Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Stake Lifted by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth $28,301,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,323,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,153,000 after buying an additional 414,165 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,113,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after buying an additional 221,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,978,000 after buying an additional 203,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 521,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,242,000 after buying an additional 143,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer bought 6,500 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.83 per share, with a total value of $187,395.00. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

KDP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.63. 7,347,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,974. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $25.94 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

