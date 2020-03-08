KBR (NYSE:KBR) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $22.86, but opened at $24.31. KBR shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 106,665 shares.

Specifically, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $313,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,740.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,430.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on KBR from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. KBR had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,552,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $412,817,000 after buying an additional 399,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KBR by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in KBR by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 417,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after buying an additional 126,575 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile (NYSE:KBR)

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.