Just Eat Takeaway.com’s (JET) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($99.97) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £107 ($140.75) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from £100 ($131.54) to GBX 8,500 ($111.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,110 ($119.84).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

LON:JET opened at GBX 6,715 ($88.33) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.56. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,300 ($109.18).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.