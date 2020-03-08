JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Get JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS JBAXY opened at $7.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.