Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Joint had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 115.83%. Joint updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Joint stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Joint has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $208.50 million, a PE ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.42.

Get Joint alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on JYNT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Joint in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Joint from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.